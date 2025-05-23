Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $20.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 20,535 shares trading hands.

Get AOSL alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,467.23. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here