Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.36, but opened at $44.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 112,652 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 7.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $810,624.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,517,657.96. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $231,494.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,823,149.40. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,671. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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