Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.98, but opened at $46.64. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $43.4440, with a volume of 92,095 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,823,149.40. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 270,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,105. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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