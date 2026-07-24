Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $34.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 404,066 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $231,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,823,149.40. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

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