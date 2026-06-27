Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.00.

Get AOSL alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $44.14 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.55. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,919,507.47. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,149.40. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 62,368 shares of company stock worth $2,092,671 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here