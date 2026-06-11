Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.3333.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.22 per share, with a total value of $2,838,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 975,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,564,052.68. This represents a 1.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Matthew Manno sold 460 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $98,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $851,262.24. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,256 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AMR opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $97.41 and a 1 year high of $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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