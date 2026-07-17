Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Up 7.1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.7280. Approximately 196,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 591,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,374.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,923. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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