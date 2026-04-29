Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.49 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $2.49, Zacks reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Alphabet's conference call:

Alphabet reported consolidated revenue of $109.9 billion (up 22% Y/Y), net income up 81% to $62.6 billion , and an operating margin of 36.1%, reflecting strong overall financial performance.

(up 22% Y/Y), net income up 81% to , and an operating margin of 36.1%, reflecting strong overall financial performance. Google Cloud accelerated, with revenue up 63% to over $20 billion , operating income tripling and margin rising to 32.9%, while backlog nearly doubled sequentially to $462 billion (just over 50% expected to convert to revenue within 24 months).

to over , operating income tripling and margin rising to 32.9%, while backlog nearly doubled sequentially to (just over 50% expected to convert to revenue within 24 months). AI product and adoption momentum remains strong — consumer AI subscriptions hit 350 million , Gemini Enterprise paid monthly active users grew 40% quarter‑over‑quarter, and first‑party models now process over 16 billion tokens per minute via APIs.

, Gemini Enterprise paid monthly active users grew 40% quarter‑over‑quarter, and first‑party models now process over via APIs. Alphabet is materially increasing investment and costs — Q1 CapEx was $35.7 billion , full‑year CapEx guidance raised to $180–$190 billion with 2027 expected to rise further, and higher depreciation, energy and compensation are pressuring expenses.

, full‑year CapEx guidance raised to with 2027 expected to rise further, and higher depreciation, energy and compensation are pressuring expenses. The company will begin selling TPU hardware to select customers (TPU hardware is included in the Cloud backlog with most related revenue expected in 2027), which expands addressable market but introduces revenue timing variability.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,731,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,719. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.97. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $353.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after buying an additional 806,681 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — EPS and revenue topped estimates; Google Cloud re‑accelerated to ~$20B (≈63% YoY), validating AI monetization and enterprise demand. This is the primary catalyst for the positive market reaction after the print. Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 beat — EPS and revenue topped estimates; Google Cloud re‑accelerated to ~$20B (≈63% YoY), validating AI monetization and enterprise demand. This is the primary catalyst for the positive market reaction after the print. Positive Sentiment: Ad and subscriptions strength — Search/ads and YouTube showed growth (YouTube ad revenue +11%), and paid subs added ~25M, supporting recurring revenue and ad monetization of AI features. Subscriptions Growth

Ad and subscriptions strength — Search/ads and YouTube showed growth (YouTube ad revenue +11%), and paid subs added ~25M, supporting recurring revenue and ad monetization of AI features. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and flows — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated Buy ratings (BMO, KeyBanc, William Blair coverage cited), and visible purchases from investors/ARK ahead of earnings signaled conviction. Analyst upgrades reinforce upside expectations. Analyst Upgrades

Analyst support and flows — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated Buy ratings (BMO, KeyBanc, William Blair coverage cited), and visible purchases from investors/ARK ahead of earnings signaled conviction. Analyst upgrades reinforce upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: AI commercialization roadmap — Management emphasized AI Mode / Gemini monetization (including potential ads in Gemini) and partnerships (e.g., Stripe integrations), which are long‑term positives but need execution to translate into durable margin expansion. Gemini Ads & AI Mode

AI commercialization roadmap — Management emphasized AI Mode / Gemini monetization (including potential ads in Gemini) and partnerships (e.g., Stripe integrations), which are long‑term positives but need execution to translate into durable margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Cloud demand vs capacity questions — Cloud revenue growth surprised to the upside but management noted capacity constraints and allocation choices; these can boost near‑term revenue but also raise capex/capacity tradeoffs to monitor. Cloud Capacity Constraints

Cloud demand vs capacity questions — Cloud revenue growth surprised to the upside but management noted capacity constraints and allocation choices; these can boost near‑term revenue but also raise capex/capacity tradeoffs to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Reputation & governance risks — Alphabet’s classified AI deal with the Pentagon provoked employee pushback and investor requests for clearer safeguards on cloud/AI use; reputational and governance risks could attract regulatory or workforce friction. Pentagon AI Deal / Governance

Reputation & governance risks — Alphabet’s classified AI deal with the Pentagon provoked employee pushback and investor requests for clearer safeguards on cloud/AI use; reputational and governance risks could attract regulatory or workforce friction. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and tax risks — New proposals overseas (e.g., Australia's levy on local news revenues) and EU focus on cloud/AI regulation increase the policy risk premium on hyperscaler revenues. Monitor regional guidance and potential competitive impacts. Regulatory Risk

Regulatory and tax risks — New proposals overseas (e.g., Australia's levy on local news revenues) and EU focus on cloud/AI regulation increase the policy risk premium on hyperscaler revenues. Monitor regional guidance and potential competitive impacts. Negative Sentiment: Investor positioning and fund flows — Some funds disclosed large reductions and certain trusts trimmed exposure ahead of earnings; short‑term volatility may persist as options traders had priced in a sizable post‑earnings swing. Fund Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $351.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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