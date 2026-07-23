Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $420.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as low as $314.89 and last traded at $318.34. 44,827,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 21,586,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.91.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOG. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $445.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Q2 results were strong, with revenue, EPS, Search, YouTube, and Cloud all showing solid growth, while Gemini usage and AI demand continued to scale. Google quarterly cloud revenue growth beats expectations

Alphabet’s Q2 results were strong, with revenue, EPS, Search, YouTube, and Cloud all showing solid growth, while Gemini usage and AI demand continued to scale. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained bullish despite the pullback, with upgrades and price targets such as JPMorgan, TD Cowen, RBC, BMO, and Pivotal pointing to significant upside from current levels.

Several analysts remained bullish despite the pullback, with upgrades and price targets such as JPMorgan, TD Cowen, RBC, BMO, and Pivotal pointing to significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than their initial commitments, easing some concerns that AI spending will fail to generate demand. Google Cloud CEO Kurian says customers are spending 50% more as segment blows away expectations

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than their initial commitments, easing some concerns that AI spending will fail to generate demand. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large stake in SpaceX, which highlights the value of its investments but is not a core operating-driver for the stock today.

Alphabet disclosed a large stake in SpaceX, which highlights the value of its investments but is not a core operating-driver for the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s first negative free cash flow and higher capex guidance have raised concerns that AI infrastructure spending is getting ahead of near-term returns. Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs

Alphabet’s first negative free cash flow and higher capex guidance have raised concerns that AI infrastructure spending is getting ahead of near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: The European Union fined Google about €890 million ($1 billion) over Search and Play Store practices, adding another regulatory overhang. EU hits Google with $1 billion fine over its Play app store and search

The European Union fined Google about €890 million ($1 billion) over Search and Play Store practices, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet is pausing stock buybacks while funding AI buildout further reinforce the view that capital returns may be limited for now.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $106,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average of $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.23. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.06 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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