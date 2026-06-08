Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $357.89 and last traded at $361.17. 18,553,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 21,259,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.76.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $350.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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