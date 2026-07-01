Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 1.1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $362.97 and last traded at $361.21. Approximately 26,417,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 32,965,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.37.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.61 and a 200-day moving average of $333.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,600. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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