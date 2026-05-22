Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $381.77 and last traded at $382.97. 19,155,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 31,553,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.65.

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Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $336.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 999,305 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $287,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,325,000. Wellington Grp LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,344 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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