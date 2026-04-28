Alphabet's (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.
GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,654,059. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.84 and a 1-year high of $353.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $310.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet plans a major strategic AI commitment — it will invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic (initial $10B cash + compute capacity), strengthening its position in large-model supply and giving investors visibility into long-term AI partnerships and exclusive capacity. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) To Invest Up To $40 Billion In Anthropic
- Positive Sentiment: Google secured classified AI use with the U.S. Department of Defense and had Gemini models added to the military’s GenAI.mil platform — a validation for Gemini tech that could open government contracts and long-term enterprise demand. Google signs classified AI deal with Pentagon, The Information reports
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: RBC reaffirmed a “buy” on Alphabet ahead of earnings, helping sentiment into the company’s Q1 report and keeping demand for the shares strong. MarketScreener
- Neutral Sentiment: Big‑tech earnings week and capex scrutiny: Alphabet reports Q1 this week with investors focused on Gemini monetization and AI-driven data center spending — results could amplify upside or trigger re-pricing. The Mag 7 Earnings Gauntlet Begins
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s rise after Google disclosed new AI chip plans underscores the broader AI hardware ecosystem benefiting from Google’s roadmap — a tailwind for partners and for Alphabet’s cloud/AI stack indirectly. Broadcom Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap as Google Reveals New AI Chips
- Neutral Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile FCC approval (with Google backing) advances a satellite-to-device play that could expand connectivity partners, but it’s an indirect/long-term opportunity for Alphabet. AST SpaceMobile Gets FCC Green Light
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure in the EU: regulators told Google to help AI rivals access its services, which could weaken competitive advantages and introduce compliance costs or product changes. Google gets pointers from EU regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Australia’s proposed 2.25% levy on local revenues if news-deal negotiations fail poses a potential regional headwind to ad revenue and margins. Australia to charge Big Tech companies 2% levy unless they strike local news deals
- Negative Sentiment: Investor pressure on AI data‑center climate transparency could force additional reporting and potentially capex or operational constraints as AI energy use grows. Alphabet Investors Press For AI Data Center Climate Transparency
About Alphabet
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Further Reading
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