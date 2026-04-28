Alphabet's (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,654,059. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.84 and a 1-year high of $353.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $310.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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