Alphabet's (GOOGL) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $357.00 price objective on the information services provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock's current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $348.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.67.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $339.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts bumped targets and reiterated conviction — multiple firms raised price targets (BMO to $410, UBS to $375, Cantor Fitzgerald to $395, KeyCorp to $380) and JPMorgan reaffirmed a Buy, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analysts bumped targets and reiterated conviction — multiple firms raised price targets (BMO to $410, UBS to $375, Cantor Fitzgerald to $395, KeyCorp to $380) and JPMorgan reaffirmed a Buy, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New AI infrastructure and agent products announced at Cloud Next — Alphabet unveiled TPU 8t (training) and TPU 8i (inference) chips plus the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Workspace/Chrome AI integrations, which can improve Google Cloud margins and position GOOGL as an enterprise AI supplier. Read More.

New AI infrastructure and agent products announced at Cloud Next — Alphabet unveiled TPU 8t (training) and TPU 8i (inference) chips plus the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Workspace/Chrome AI integrations, which can improve Google Cloud margins and position GOOGL as an enterprise AI supplier. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big enterprise deals and partner support bolster revenue prospects — Merck committed up to $1B to use Google Cloud AI and Google announced a $750M fund to accelerate partner-built agent deployments, signaling large, multi‑year revenue opportunities. Read More.

Big enterprise deals and partner support bolster revenue prospects — Merck committed up to $1B to use Google Cloud AI and Google announced a $750M fund to accelerate partner-built agent deployments, signaling large, multi‑year revenue opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer and partner momentum — Major customers and partners (AutoZone migrating to Google Cloud, Ulta adopting Gemini-powered shopping, ServiceNow expanding Google Cloud AI tie-ups) provide tangible adoption evidence for Google’s enterprise AI stack. Read More.

Customer and partner momentum — Major customers and partners (AutoZone migrating to Google Cloud, Ulta adopting Gemini-powered shopping, ServiceNow expanding Google Cloud AI tie-ups) provide tangible adoption evidence for Google’s enterprise AI stack. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive hardware dynamics — Google’s new TPUs step up competition with Nvidia in AI chips; markets view this as strategically positive for Google Cloud but a mixed industry-level story (pricing/partner dynamics still evolving). Read More.

Competitive hardware dynamics — Google’s new TPUs step up competition with Nvidia in AI chips; markets view this as strategically positive for Google Cloud but a mixed industry-level story (pricing/partner dynamics still evolving). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted recently, a short-term bearish signal that can moderate enthusiasm despite the positive headlines. Read More.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here