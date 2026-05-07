Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.37% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Alphatec alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Up 9.2%

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 788.36% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,204,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 815,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,159.20. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 88,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $1,109,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 559,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,987,642.91. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,589. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,815,058 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $99,091,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Alphatec by 608.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 900,491 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 773,367 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $3,305,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Alphatec by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,286,195 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 294,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Alphatec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphatec this week:

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphatec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphatec wasn't on the list.

While Alphatec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here