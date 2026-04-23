Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.110-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.0%

PINE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 141,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -521.74%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $49,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $298,294.16. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 411,334 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company's stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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