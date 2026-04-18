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ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) Cut to "Strong Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
ALT5 Sigma logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded ALT5 Sigma from a "sell" to a "strong sell," while Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" and the consensus rating on the stock remains "Sell."
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of ($6.19) EPS
  • Institutional ownership is low at about 6.27%, though several hedge funds and small institutions have recently taken modest new stakes in the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than ALT5 Sigma.

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ALT5 Sigma has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALTS

ALT5 Sigma Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ ALTS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ALT5 Sigma has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 11th. The company reported ($6.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. ALT5 Sigma had a net margin of 133.06% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of ALT5 Sigma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALT5 Sigma

(Get Free Report)

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

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