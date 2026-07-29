Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Acquires $20,720.00 in Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) CEO William Shepro bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $44,993.48. This trade represents a 85.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,594 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 110,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company's stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA NASDAQ: ASPS is a provider of proprietary technology and specialized services to the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded in 2009, the company helps financial institutions, investors and loan servicers streamline processes across the full loan lifecycle, from origination and valuation through default management, asset disposition and investor reporting.

Core offerings include loan servicing and asset management solutions, property preservation and inspection services, valuation and due diligence, title and settlement services, as well as vendor management platforms.

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