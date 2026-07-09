Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts: Sign Up

ANRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JonesTrading reduced their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

ANRO stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $910.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Research analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,027 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company's stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,000 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 494.7% in the first quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 1,325,210 shares of the company's stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $18,433,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alto Neuroscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alto Neuroscience wasn't on the list.

While Alto Neuroscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here