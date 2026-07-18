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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Alto Neuroscience logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a “strong sell” to a “sell” rating, while the broader analyst picture remains mixed but still leans positive overall.
  • Across recent coverage, 8 analysts rate the stock Buy, 1 rates Hold, and 1 rates Sell, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.25.
  • Alto Neuroscience reported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.80, wider than the expected $0.56 loss, though the stock has still traded near its 52-week high of $28.85 after opening at $27.54.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JonesTrading dropped their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.25.

View Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a current ratio of 20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $28.85.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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