Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANRO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JonesTrading lowered their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.25.

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Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 14,567.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 212,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,222 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company's stock worth $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,027 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Further Reading

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