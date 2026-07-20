Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.0350. Approximately 270,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 363,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $923.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Further Reading

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