Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Price Down 8% - Here's What Happened

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.4310. 45,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 340,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ANRO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JonesTrading reduced their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 5.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $912.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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