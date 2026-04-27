Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $66.0050. Approximately 7,916,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,827,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.
Key Headlines Impacting Altria Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Small institutional buying: Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors disclosed a new ~12,624-share ($728k) position in Altria, signaling incremental institutional demand. Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC Invests $728,000 in Altria Group, Inc. $MO
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate investment push: Altria announced initiatives investing in growers, communities, employees and its brands — a PR signal that management is allocating capital toward brand strength and stakeholder programs, which can support long-term revenue resilience. Altria Celebrates America by Investing in Our Growers, Communities, Employees and Iconic Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews point to modest Q1: Recent previews aggregate Wall Street expectations that Q1 results will show modest growth driven by pricing and cost control even as revenue/volume pressures persist; these previews set a cautious baseline ahead of the report. Unveiling Altria (MO) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider market context from peers: Earnings previews for consumer peers (Hershey, Service Corporation) are in the news — investors may be rotating capital based on relative near-term growth/visibility, but these items are peripheral to MO’s direct drivers. Hershey Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Should Investors Expect a Beat?
- Negative Sentiment: Volume pressure risk highlighted: Earnings previews (Zacks/Yahoo) emphasize that pricing and cost control are likely offsetting declines in smokeable product volumes — that mix (higher price, lower volume) can constrain upside to revenue and invites investor caution ahead of the quarter. Altria Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MO
Altria Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 103.16%.
Insider Transactions at Altria Group
In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 335,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,522,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,587,000 after purchasing an additional 814,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.
Altria Group Company Profile
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Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.
Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.
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