Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.27 and last traded at $71.88. 5,819,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,523,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,496 shares of the company's stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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