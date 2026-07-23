Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $54.8005, with a volume of 13022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.4950.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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