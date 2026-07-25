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Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Amadeus IT Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven covering analysts, with opinions split between one sell, two holds, three buys, and one strong buy.
  • The company beat its latest quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $1.01 versus the $0.94 consensus and revenue of $1.98 billion versus the $1.92 billion estimate.
  • Despite the earnings beat, AMADY recently traded near its lower range, opening at $56.09 with a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $85.23.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amadeus IT Group.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMADY

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $85.23.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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