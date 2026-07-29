Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Amarin's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: International momentum accelerated, with in-market VASCEPA demand up 59% globally and 69% in Europe year over year. Recordati has launched in 11 European countries, while approvals in Singapore and South Korea are expected to support launches in 2027.

International momentum accelerated, with in-market VASCEPA demand up 59% globally and 69% in Europe year over year. Recordati has launched in 11 European countries, while approvals in Singapore and South Korea are expected to support launches in 2027. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. business remains profitable and cash-generating despite generic pricing pressure. VASCEPA’s share of the icosapent ethyl market increased to 48% from 43% a year earlier, and branded prescriptions rose 14% in Q2.

The U.S. business remains profitable and cash-generating despite generic pricing pressure. VASCEPA’s share of the icosapent ethyl market increased to 48% from 43% a year earlier, and branded prescriptions rose 14% in Q2. Positive Sentiment: Amarin generated $7 million of operating cash flow in Q2, its third consecutive positive quarter, and ended June with $314.6 million in cash and investments, no debt, and a $12 million improvement from year-end. Management continues to expect positive cash flow for full-year 2026.

Amarin generated $7 million of operating cash flow in Q2, its third consecutive positive quarter, and ended June with $314.6 million in cash and investments, no debt, and a $12 million improvement from year-end. Management continues to expect positive cash flow for full-year 2026. Positive Sentiment: The restructuring is complete and reduced operating expenses by 59% year over year, excluding restructuring charges by 38%, in line with the company’s approximately $70 million annual cost-savings target. Inventory also declined by $31.8 million from year-end, supporting working-capital discipline.

The restructuring is complete and reduced operating expenses by 59% year over year, excluding restructuring charges by 38%, in line with the company’s approximately $70 million annual cost-savings target. Inventory also declined by $31.8 million from year-end, supporting working-capital discipline. Negative Sentiment: Total Q2 revenue fell to $42.2 million from $72.7 million, partly because the prior-year period included a $25 million Recordati upfront payment. Product revenue also declined to $39.1 million from $46.6 million, while higher volumes and the PBM relationship increased cost of goods sold by 22%.

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Amarin Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 28,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.80. Amarin has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amarin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amarin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Amarin by 449,522.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,574 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 534.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company's stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin's primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company's flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

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