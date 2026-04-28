Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,000,740.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,104,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,620,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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