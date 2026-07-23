Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $293.00 target price on the e-commerce giant's stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock's current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,520,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.58 and a 200 day moving average of $236.30. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon heading into earnings, with Bank of America reiterating a bullish view and expecting AWS growth to come in ahead of expectations. Analysts also highlighted Amazon’s strong cloud momentum, improving operating leverage, and the potential for an earnings beat. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon heading into earnings, with Bank of America reiterating a bullish view and expecting AWS growth to come in ahead of expectations. Analysts also highlighted Amazon’s strong cloud momentum, improving operating leverage, and the potential for an earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces pointed to Amazon’s long-term growth engine still firing, especially AWS reacceleration, AI-related spending, and the Amazon Business unit reaching a $60 billion annualized sales run rate. That supports the case that the stock’s recent pullback may be creating a buying opportunity. Article Title

Several pieces pointed to Amazon’s long-term growth engine still firing, especially AWS reacceleration, AI-related spending, and the Amazon Business unit reaching a $60 billion annualized sales run rate. That supports the case that the stock’s recent pullback may be creating a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also drawing attention for product and platform efforts, including a Prime Video redesign focused on AI and efforts to lower Alexa AI costs by relying less on expensive third-party models. These moves could improve margins over time, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Amazon is also drawing attention for product and platform efforts, including a Prime Video redesign focused on AI and efforts to lower Alexa AI costs by relying less on expensive third-party models. These moves could improve margins over time, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted Amazon trading below its recent highs and in correction territory, with traders watching whether next week’s earnings can confirm the AI and AWS growth story. That keeps sentiment cautious but not decisively negative. Article Title

Some coverage noted Amazon trading below its recent highs and in correction territory, with traders watching whether next week’s earnings can confirm the AI and AWS growth story. That keeps sentiment cautious but not decisively negative. Negative Sentiment: New political and legal pressure is a drag on sentiment, including a Senate panel probe into alleged Chinese influence on Amazon’s platform and renewed attention on the company’s FTC Prime settlement. These headlines raise regulatory overhang concerns. Article Title

New political and legal pressure is a drag on sentiment, including a Senate panel probe into alleged Chinese influence on Amazon’s platform and renewed attention on the company’s FTC Prime settlement. These headlines raise regulatory overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Amazon also announced layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group, which may signal tighter cost control but also suggests some AI initiatives are being trimmed or reprioritized. That can weigh on sentiment in the short term, even if management says it is focusing on customer-facing AI. Article Title

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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