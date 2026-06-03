Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $247.71 and last traded at $250.02. 50,714,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 48,375,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.52.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here