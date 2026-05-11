Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $268.48 and last traded at $268.99. 37,741,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 49,863,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.68.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfam LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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