Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.84.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $259.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $183.85 and a 52-week high of $273.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average is $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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