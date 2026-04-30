Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.84.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

AMZN stock opened at $259.49 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $183.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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