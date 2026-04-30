Amazon.com's (AMZN) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.84.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $259.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $183.85 and a 1 year high of $273.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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