Ambarella (AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $100.12 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts: Sign Up

Ambarella Trading Up 8.2%

AMBA opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 6,729 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $355,089.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,251,644.90. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 768,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,753,923.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $5,921,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 828,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 379.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,811,000 after buying an additional 650,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 894.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 413,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,145 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,172,000 after buying an additional 207,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambarella, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambarella wasn't on the list.

While Ambarella currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here