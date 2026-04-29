AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $956.9570 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,228 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.42.

View Our Latest Report on AMC

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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