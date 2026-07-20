AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.08. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,087.60. The trade was a 11.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 757,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,651 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,147,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 829,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMC Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMC Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While AMC Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here