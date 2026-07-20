AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 62,610,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session's volume of 37,815,730 shares.The stock last traded at $2.1550 and had previously closed at $1.94.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13.

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Key Stories Impacting AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMC posted a surprise adjusted profit of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.01, which suggests better-than-expected profitability. AMC earnings beat

AMC posted a surprise adjusted profit of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.01, which suggests better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company reported record quarterly revenue and its highest adjusted EBITDA in 106 years, a major sign that operating performance improved sharply. AMC Q2 2026 results

The company reported record quarterly revenue and its highest adjusted EBITDA in 106 years, a major sign that operating performance improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management said attendance topped 4.3 million customers across AMC and ODEON, with blockbuster releases and strong momentum from “The Odyssey” helping drive ticket sales. Reuters AMC profit and revenue

Management said attendance topped 4.3 million customers across AMC and ODEON, with blockbuster releases and strong momentum from “The Odyssey” helping drive ticket sales. Neutral Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings coverage showed the stock had been under pressure, but the stronger-than-expected results appear to have reversed sentiment. AMC pre-earnings outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AMC Entertainment from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,437,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,363,087.60. The trade was a 11.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,194,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 1,029,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,349,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 1,278,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,009,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,369,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,457,493 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Further Reading

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