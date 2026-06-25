AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 11.3% - Here's What Happened

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.7750. 11,096,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 36,538,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

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Key Stories Impacting AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $1.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.19 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,087.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,194,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,119,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $4,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,561 shares of the company's stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,457,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,009,819 shares of the company's stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,369,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company's stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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