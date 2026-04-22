AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.83. AMC Networks shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 277,974 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $7.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $366.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. AMC Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 5,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $47,465.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,758.08. The trade was a 35.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 14.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 267,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc NASDAQ: AMCX is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company's core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

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