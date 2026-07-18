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Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Amcor logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor to a “hold” rating, adding to a mixed analyst backdrop that still leaves the stock with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.
  • Amcor’s latest quarterly results beat revenue expectations, reporting EPS of $0.96 in line with estimates and revenue of $5.91 billion versus the expected $5.71 billion.
  • The stock fell 2.0% on Thursday to open at $43.96, while institutional ownership remained significant at 45.14% of shares outstanding.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AMCR opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Amcor has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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Analyst Recommendations for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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