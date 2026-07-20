Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Amcor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,503 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amcor has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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