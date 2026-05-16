Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.67.

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Amdocs Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.340-7.480 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,037,015 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $969,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,766 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,110,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $169,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,779 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 573,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amdocs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,797 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,045,000 after acquiring an additional 571,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 543,875 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 448,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company's stock.

Amdocs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amdocs beat quarterly earnings estimates with EPS of $1.78 and matched revenue expectations at $1.17 billion, while revenue still rose 3.9% year over year. Amdocs earnings release and conference call

Amdocs beat quarterly earnings estimates with EPS of $1.78 and matched revenue expectations at $1.17 billion, while revenue still rose 3.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth and profitability after the quarter. Zacks on Amdocs Q2 earnings

Management lifted fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth and profitability after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted progress in GenAI and “agentic telco” initiatives, including launching Telco Agents in Google’s Gemini Enterprise marketplace. Amdocs Telco Agents announcement

The company highlighted progress in GenAI and “agentic telco” initiatives, including launching Telco Agents in Google’s Gemini Enterprise marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Several new customer wins and platform expansions were announced, including deals with Lumen, Vodafone Ireland, Telefónica Móviles Argentina, and Qué tal Móvil, supporting backlog and long-term demand. Lumen and Amdocs cloud migration announcement

Several new customer wins and platform expansions were announced, including deals with Lumen, Vodafone Ireland, Telefónica Móviles Argentina, and Qué tal Móvil, supporting backlog and long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Amdocs also announced its third-quarter investor conference schedule, which is routine investor-relations news rather than a direct business catalyst. Amdocs investor conference schedule

Amdocs also announced its third-quarter investor conference schedule, which is routine investor-relations news rather than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend, which is supportive for income investors but not likely the main driver of trading today.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

Further Reading

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