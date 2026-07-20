Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 39.32% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

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Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,803. Amentum has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,698,000 after buying an additional 2,539,594 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Amentum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,126,927 shares of the company's stock worth $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,341 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $284,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amentum by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,117,000 after acquiring an additional 501,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amentum by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,787,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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