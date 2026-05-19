Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AS. Truist Financial set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.18.

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Amer Sports Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AS opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,871.50. The trade was a 42.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $217,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $428,883.28. This represents a 33.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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