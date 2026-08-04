Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.52% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.70.

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Amer Sports Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 84.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Amer Sports by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amer Sports by 10.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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