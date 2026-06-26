Amer Sports Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 4,057 put options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amer Sports news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,674,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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