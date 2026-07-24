Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

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Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:AMTB opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.83%.The business had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 110.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 149.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company's stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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