Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.83%.

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Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 352,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,673. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 134,722.2% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27,381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Amerant Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Report on Amerant Bancorp

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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